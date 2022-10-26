Mizuho Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $252.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.75.

HUBB stock opened at $237.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $238.94.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 32.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 22.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,335.5% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 64,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

