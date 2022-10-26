MKM Partners Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $60.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.84% from the company’s current price.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

RingCentral Stock Up 4.7 %

RNG opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

