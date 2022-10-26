Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

