Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 206 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.8 %

DPZ opened at $328.88 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

