Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 321 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6,962.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -493.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

