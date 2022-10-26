Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $263,732,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

