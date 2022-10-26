Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $254,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 110.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 223.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $249.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

