Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 91.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.