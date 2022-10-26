Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

