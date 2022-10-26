Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Trading 17.5% Higher

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) shares traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 186,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 32,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Moovly Media Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

