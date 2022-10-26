Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Plans GBX 5.30 Dividend

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MGAM stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 211 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 384.45 ($4.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £743.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Armitage bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £91,600 ($110,681.49).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Featured Articles

