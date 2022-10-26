Morgan Stanley Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $307.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

