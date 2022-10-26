Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0570 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.26 million and $104.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00134873 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00255764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00059598 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021762 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,709,893 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

