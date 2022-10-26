Navcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $523.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $523.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00133148 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00254971 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00019957 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000356 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,714,411 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.