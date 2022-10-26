Neblio Achieves Market Cap of $41.07 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00010471 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $41.07 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,622,758 coins and its circulating supply is 18,877,933 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.