Needham & Company LLC Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $44.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.
TENB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.
Tenable Trading Up 2.4 %
TENB stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
