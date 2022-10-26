Needham & Company LLC Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $44.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 2.4 %

TENB stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.