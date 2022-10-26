Needham & Company LLC Trims Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price to $62.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. Shutterstock has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $128.36.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,237,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.