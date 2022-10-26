NEM (XEM) Achieves Market Cap of $351.45 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $351.45 million and $795.88 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.13 or 0.30328622 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

