Neutrino USD Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004814 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $671.93 million and $137,502.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.96 or 0.30232383 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011808 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

