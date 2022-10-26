Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 165,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.