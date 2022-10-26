Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nielsen by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Nielsen Trading Up 0.0 %

NLSN stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.