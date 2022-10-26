NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

