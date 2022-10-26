Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Issue $1.24 Quarterly Dividend

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.76. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,744,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after buying an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,722,000 after buying an additional 112,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.