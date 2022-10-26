OKB (OKB) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.33 Million

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. OKB has a total market cap of $971.04 million and $15.33 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.18 or 0.00077995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,353.55 or 0.30630121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011963 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

