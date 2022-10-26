Oppenheimer Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $265.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.40.

Insider Activity

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 116,055 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,075,832 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $483,462,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.3% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

