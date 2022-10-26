Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

