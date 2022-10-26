Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $65.34 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $65.34 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09282282 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,820,722.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

