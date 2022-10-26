Orchid (OXT) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $64.24 million and $2.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,749.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00054262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00044258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021574 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09282282 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,820,722.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

