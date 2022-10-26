Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.50-$3.50 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

