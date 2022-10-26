Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $13.79 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $273,566.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,781.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00271541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00122662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00709489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00554282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00233693 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,451,531 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

