PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

