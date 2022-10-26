PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.
PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %
PACCAR stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
