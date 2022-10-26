Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Up 325.0% in October

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Parsec Capital Acquisitions stock remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 61,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,598. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 628,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 117.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 511,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 276,781 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 23.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 70.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parsec Capital Acquisitions

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.