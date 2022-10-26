Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.21

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 2699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

Insider Activity

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth $20,520,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth $17,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.