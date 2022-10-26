PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PENN opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

