Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

PNR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. 105,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.91.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

