Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.104, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

Pentair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 88,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,761. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pentair by 421.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 261,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 46.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 128,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

