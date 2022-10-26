Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.27.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $175.52 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,212 shares of company stock worth $1,638,859 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

