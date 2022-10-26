Persistence Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $78.77 million and approximately $322,382.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Persistence has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.85 or 0.30800631 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 153,442,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,742,037 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

