Petix & Botte Co Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. 85,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,535. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03.

