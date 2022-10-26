Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $382.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.34. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.61 and a 12 month high of $383.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

