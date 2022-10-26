Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,128 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

