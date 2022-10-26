Piper Sandler Trims Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price to $55.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.68% from the company’s current price.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Tenable Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

