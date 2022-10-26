Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Plug Power worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Plug Power by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Plug Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 29.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 20,408.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PLUG opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

