Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PDS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of PDS stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $868.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 59,157 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

