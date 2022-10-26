Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51.

Institutional Trading of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Featured Stories

