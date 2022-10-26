Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Trading Down 0.8%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 3,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.