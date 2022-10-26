Prom (PROM) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.59 or 0.00026995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $91.91 million and $2.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.53936376 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,617,221.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

