ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Up to $40.77

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.77, but opened at $41.82. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UYG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

