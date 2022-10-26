Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 98,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.