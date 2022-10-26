Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

JKHY opened at $192.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.56. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after buying an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

